Telangana: Parents oppose fee hike in private colleges for Inter students

Hyderabad: Amidst a surge in fees by private junior colleges offering Intermediate education, parents are grappling with the financial strain imposed by the substantial increase. Many parents have expressed frustration over the hiked fees and are urging the government to intervene and regulate the costs.

Abdul Rawoof, a parent of an Intermediate student, voiced his concerns, stating, “Paying hefty fees annually poses a significant challenge for parents like us. It’s perplexing why private colleges feel the need to escalate fees every year. Parents anticipate that admission fees will remain consistent for the duration of the course. However, upon entering the second year, the management unexpectedly hikes fees by up to 50%. This sudden increase places an overwhelming burden on parents who must find the means to afford such exorbitant expenses.”

Rawoof also highlighted the coercive tactics employed by some private colleges, lamenting, “Many private institutions resort to pressuring parents into paying inflated fees. Consequently, parents find themselves in a difficult position, struggling to voice their grievances openly.”

Fahmeena Jabeen, another concerned parent, echoed these sentiments, asserting, “The unilateral escalation of Intermediate fees by a majority of private junior colleges is unjustifiable. How can individuals from lower-income and middle-class backgrounds manage such substantial financial demands? It is perplexing why the government has not taken steps to address this issue. I implore the authorities to swiftly intervene and curb this exploitative fee hike.”