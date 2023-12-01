20-year-old Telangana mountaineer scales Australia’s tallest peak, aims higher

Hyderabad: In a remarkable journey of triumph and perseverance, Bhukya Yashwanth, hailing from Telangana, has become the youngest Indian to conquer Mount Kosciuszko, the highest peak in Australia, on Friday, December 1.

Located within the sprawling 6,900-square-kilometer expanse of Kosciuszko National Park, this remarkable feat saw Yashwant emerge victorious among a team comprising 10 Australian members.

Expressing his delight as the youngest Indian to achieve this feat, Yashwanth revealed his aspiration by proudly hoisting the Indian national flag atop various mountain peaks.

Bhukya Yashwanth scales Mount Kosciuszko, the highest peak in Australia, on Friday, December 1

Passionate about scaling the heights, quite literally, Yashwanth aspires to climb all highest peaks in each continent, which will make him the youngest climber to accomplish such remarkable feat.

Scaling highest since young age

20-year-old Yashwanth hails from a small village named Bhukya Thanda in the Maripada mandal of Telangana’s Mahbubabad district. Born in an Scheduled Tribe (ST) family, Yashwanth dreamed of joining the Indian Army since childhood.

He entered the Sainik School for STs and later joined a treating group where he was shortlisted by the government for an international mountaineering summit.

Kickstarting his climbing journey at the age of 15 years, Yashwanth received training at a rock climbing school in Bhuvanagiri.

After learning from the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure & Ecotourism (IHCAE), Yashwanth involved himself in the charitable works of NFHC Foundation India.

Though he was left disappointed by his kin and several political leaders when he approached them for sponsorship, a few civil servants including IAS officers boosted Yashwanth to pursue his passion alongside offering financial aid.

Soon, Yashwanth ventured out of the nation and conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, and Europe’s Mount Elbrus. I have also climbed many other mountains in India

Climbing Mount Kosciuszko was his third summit in the challenge to scale the seven highest peaks in seven continents.

Yashwant’s other expeditions