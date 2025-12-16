200 BLOs demo against voter deletion in West Bengal

Earlier, the forum held a more-than-a-week-long protest outside the CEO's office, alleging that at least four BLOs had died due to stress over pressure to meet the SIR deadline, and demanded compensation.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th December 2025 10:41 pm IST|   Updated: 16th December 2025 10:45 pm IST
Harish Rao accuses Congress of making fake voter id cards created for jubilee hills by elections

Kolkata: Around 200 members of a forum of booth-level officers (BLOs) held a demonstration outside the West Bengal CEO’s office here on Tuesday, protesting against the alleged deletion of thousands of genuine voters in the draft electoral roll under the SIR.

Members of the ‘BLO Oikyo Manch’ (BLO Unity Platform) raised slogans against the Election Commission, alleging that the poll panel has “nexus with the BJP government at the Centre”.

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday published West Bengal’s draft electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), deleting the names of more than 58 lakh voters on various grounds, including death, migration and non-submission of enumeration forms, officials said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

“The EC, despite repeated protests by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, went ahead with the draconian Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise to disenfranchise thousands of genuine voters,” Sikha Dutta, an ‘anganwadi’ worker and a member of the forum, claimed at the protest site.

Earlier, the forum held a more-than-a-week-long protest outside the CEO’s office, alleging that at least four BLOs had died due to stress over pressure to meet the SIR deadline, and demanded compensation.

The CEO later said not a single report about BLO’s death over stress came to him.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th December 2025 10:41 pm IST|   Updated: 16th December 2025 10:45 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button