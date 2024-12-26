2001 Parliament attack mastermind Masood Azhar suffers heart attack

Maulana Masood Azhar, the founder of Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM), has been admitted to a hospital after he suffered a heart attack on Thursday, December 26. The terrorist who masterminded the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament was said to have fallen ill during a trip to the Khost province in Afghanistan.

According to News18 Uttar Pradesh, citing its sources reported that the JeM founder was transferred to the Sukkur Hospital in Pakistan for treatment treatment crossing to the adjacent country through the Gorbaz border.

Masood Azhar reportedly remained admitted to the combined military hospital in Karachi where cardiologists flew from Islamabad to attend to him. Reports suggested that he could be shifted soon to the largest military hospital in Rawalpindi.

The incident comes days after New Delhi sought stern measures against Pakistan concerning the JeM chief after his speech in Bahawalpur. Speaking to the press, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that the report was evidence of the other country’s “hypocrisy” in combating terrorism.

Masood Azhar

Abdul Rauf Azhar, brother of Masood Azhar, was the mastermind of the hijacking of the Indian Airlines Flight IC-814 in 1999 which led to the release of Azhar from a prison in India after he was arrested In Kashmir.

In 2008, Masood Azhar was assigned to organise suicide attacks in India. He was also involved with JeM’s political wing and has served as its official involved with training camps.

The JeM is involved in the planning and execution of numerous terror attacks in India, including the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament and the 2016 attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot.

China has placed holds and blocks on bids by India and its allies to list Pakistan-based terrorists.

In May 2019, India had won a huge diplomatic win at the UN when the global body designated JeM chief Masood Azhar as a “global terrorist, a decade after New Delhi had first approached the world body on the issue.

A veto-wielding permanent member of the UN Security Council, China was the sole hold-out in the 15-nation body on the bid to blacklist Azhar, blocking attempts by placing a “technical hold”. All decisions of the committee are taken through consensus.