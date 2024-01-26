2024 LS polls: 96 cr citizens, including 47 cr women, eligible to cast vote

According to a 2023 letter sent by the EC to political parties, India had 17.32 crore registered voters in 1951, which rose to 19.37 crore in 1957.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 26th January 2024 9:13 pm IST
Representational image

New Delhi: Over 96 crore people, including 47 crore women, are eligible to cast a vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, for which more than 12 lakh polling booths will be set up across India.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Over 1.73 crore of those eligible to vote are in the age group of 18 to 19 years, according to Election Commission data.

As many as 1.5 crore polling personnel will be deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the parliamentary elections to elect members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Centre shares ‘original’ Preamble without words ‘secular, socialist’, sparks row

According to a 2023 letter sent by the EC to political parties, India had 17.32 crore registered voters in 1951, which rose to 19.37 crore in 1957.

There were 91.20 crore voters in the 2019 polls.

Out of the total voters registered in the electoral rolls, nearly 18 lakh are persons with disabilities.

In the first Lok Sabha elections the voter turnout was recorded at 45 percent. It was 67 percent in the last parliamentary polls.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 26th January 2024 9:13 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button