2024 Porsche crash case: Accused’s family hosts bail party, video goes viral

Pune: The 2024 Porsche crash in Pune has reignited intense public anger after a video surfaced purportedly showing the family of the then-minor driver celebrating the release of his father, Vishal Agarwal, from jail.

The 2024 Porsche crash in Pune has reignited intense public anger after a video surfaced purportedly showing the family of the then minor driver celebrating the release of his father, Vishal Agarwal, from jail.



In the early hours of May 19, 2024, the minor was driving an… pic.twitter.com/xo5y9iFNVw — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 27, 2026

We have become a joke: Victim’s father reacts

Reacting sharply, Suresh Koshta, father of victim Ashwini Koshta, said the celebrations reflected a complete lack of fear of the law and accountability. “It may be common in their circle to kill two people and then celebrate. They are mocking ordinary citizens,” he told ANI.

#WATCH | 2024 Pune Porsche crash case | Jabalpur, MP: On bail to the juvenile accused and viral video of celebration by his family, Suresh Koshta, father of Ashwini – one of the deceased, says, "It must be a practice in their society to kill two people and then celebrate…They… pic.twitter.com/TP2te8YLja — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026

Koshta questioned the provisions related to juveniles. “There is no fear of the law anymore,” he said.

He also criticised the contrast between lower court rulings and decisions delivered later by higher courts. “If someone is punished by the High Court, they get relief from the Supreme Court. This sends the wrong message and encourages crime,” he said.

The father demanded the cancellation of bail for the accused and strict action against everyone allegedly involved in the case. “The bail should be revoked and the accused’s parents should also face action. Strict punishment is needed to send a message,” he added.

2024 Porsche crash case

In the early hours of May 19, 2024, the 17-year-old was driving an unregistered electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S between 150 and 200 kilometer per hour in Pune’s upscale Kalyani Nagar area.

The teenager, allegedly intoxicated after spending Rs 68,000 across two local bars to celebrate his Class 12 board exam results, lost control of the vehicle. The speeding car rammed into a bike carrying two 24-year-old IT professionals, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, who died on the spot.

Initially, public anger erupted when the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted bail to the minor just hours after the fatal crash under highly lenient conditions. However, additional findings during the investigation by Pune Police revealed a deeper, calculated network of evidence tampering by the minor’s family to secure a zero-alcohol forensic report. Investigators at the time said the minor’s blood samples were completely discarded, and to ensure the alcohol test came back clean, his mother’s blood sample was used.

The family was involved in further controversy with allegations of kidnapping the driver and coercing him to take the blame for the crash by claiming he was behind the wheel and hospital bribery. The minor’s father, a real estate builder, was arrested for abetting the crime, allowing his son to drive, and ordering the blood sample swap.

In March 2026, a Supreme Court bench consisting of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan granted bail to Vishal Agarwal in the evidence tampering case, noting that he had spent nearly 22 months in custody and other co-accused had already received bail.

The viral video showed the family hosting a party, dancing with currency garlands, and singing to “Mumbai se aaya Mera dost,” triggering public outrage yet again. Responding to the video, Suresh Koshta, father of Ashwini, one of the deceased, accused the family of “mocking the common citizens.”

“It must be a practice in their society to kill two people and then celebrate…They are mocking the common citizens. Law is locking the common man because it is the law which grants them provisions to avoid punishment, that if one is a juvenile, they can do anything,” Koshta said.