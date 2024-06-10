Pune Porsche crash: Juvenile’s father booked in one more cheating case

Pune: One more case of cheating was registered against the father of the minor boy allegedly involved in the May 19 Porsche car crash in Pune, a police official said on Monday.

Two IT professionals were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car driven by the minor boy allegedly in an inebriated condition in Kalyani Nagar here on that day. His father, who is a real estate developer, grandfather and mother along with some others are in jail in connection with cases related to the incident.

Vishal Adsul, resident of one Nancy Brahma Residency in Pimpri Chinchwad, filed a complaint with Wakad police claiming the juvenile’s father had not allotted open space to the residential society and had also developed two additional wings without consent, the official said.

Based on Adsul’s complaint, an offence was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 409 ( criminal breach of trust ) as well as relevant provisions of Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act against the juvenile’s father and four others, he said.

“As per Adsul’s complaint, Brahma Associates did not provide open space to the project and gave only one open plot to the three buildings by allegedly changing the plans. It also allegedly did not take the society’s permission while constructing two 11-storied buildings on the society’s land,” the Pimpri Chinchwad police official said.

After being arrested in the car accident case, the father and grandfather of the juvenile were booked in two different cases connected to abetment of suicide of a 41-year-old man and cheating a real estate agency proprietor, as per police.

The juvenile’s father is in police custody for alleged involvement in swapping blood samples taken for tests to verify alcohol consumption as part of the Porsche crash case probe.