2024 year of women, farmers, youth: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Extending new year greeting to the people of Telangana, chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that 2024 is the year of women, farmers and youth of the state.

“New year greetings to all Telangana people… Government has resolved to consider the new year as the year of ‘Women, Farmer and Youth’ and we are determined to revamp the stalled government administration,” he said in a statement.

హైదరాబాద్‌లో ఐఏఎస్‌ సంస్థ నిర్వహించిన నూతన సంవత్సర వేడుకల్లో ముఖ్యమంత్రి రేవంత్‌రెడ్డి పాల్గొన్నారు.



“Praja Palana (people’s government) has been instated with the support of people of the state. We removed Iron grills, barricades and liberated from all restrictions and introduced people’s participation in the governance,” he said.

“The government fulfilled the promise of revival of democracy and freedom for all citizens. Two guarantees out of the six guarantees have already been implemented. My government is ready to implement the four other guarantees in the new year.”

The CM laid strong emphasis on addressing ‘corruption and mistakes’ by previous BRS government. He also assured that welfare schemes will reach deserving citizens, and supporting various sectors, such as auto workers, journalists, and families of Telangana movement activists.