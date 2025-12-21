While haleem is no longer limited to a single season, Ramzan 2025 saw several strong haleem contenders across Hyderabad, with kitchens competing on flavour, texture and consistency. From long-standing names to neighbourhood favourites, the city once again found itself debating what makes the perfect bowl.

As the year draws to a close, these conversations have settled around a handful of places that delivered time and again. Based on taste, crowd response and repeat popularity, here are Siasat.com‘s picks for the top five haleem spots that definitely made Hyderabad’s food scene better in Ramzan 2025.

Best Haleem spots in Hyderabad 2025

1. Hotel City Diamond

It is no surprise that Hotel City Diamond is at the top of this list in 2025 as well. It was the most talked-about spot and the most crowded too. It has built a huge fan base over the years, and for good reason too. Known for its thick, creamy consistency and generous use of pure ghee, this haleem has just the right blend of spices and is slow-cooked in a traditional bhatti.

2. Sarvi Restaurant

Sarvi Restaurant claims to be the first ones to serve Irani haleem to Hyderabad. While this claim is unverified, one thing is for sure, their haleem stands out for its subtle flavours. This year, they continued with special Irani Haleem which was loaded with chicken 65, boiled egg, cashew nuts and copious amounts of cream.

3. Peshawar

Peshawar‘s haleem stood out this year for being simple yet flavourful. While other restaurants focused on offering unique toppings and flavours, Peshawar stuck to the traditional flavours rich with ghee and birista.

4. Biryani Souq

Biryani Souq launched this year and emerged as a notable contender in 2025 itself. It gained deserving attention for its Seekh Kebab Haleem, which was a unique addition to the haleem landscape of Hyderabad.

5. Cafe 555

Rounding off the list, Cafe 555 continued to shine this year too with its own take on a traditional haleem. It took indulgence to the next level with different toppings like chicken 65, nalli ghosht, talawa ghosht, boiled egg or cream.

With Ramzan just around the corner, these five haleem spots have already set the tone and given a peek into what is to come. While we do not know if they will retain their crown or face new challengers, the expectations going into the next season are already high.