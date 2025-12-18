2,081 govt schools in Telangana have no students, highest in country: Centre

Nalgonda leads with 315 schools without students; Mahabubabad and Warangal follow as per Centre’s latest education data.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 18th December 2025 8:10 am IST
Telangana government to introduce pre-primary education in 1,000 government primary schools from the coming academic year.
Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Union Education Ministry has revealed that 5,149 government schools across India had zero students enrolled during the 2024–25 academic year, with nearly 70 percent of these located in Telangana and West Bengal.

The ministry presented this data in a recent report submitted to Parliament.

Nalgonda district tops list in Telangana

According to the report, Telangana tops the list with 2,081 schools having no students, followed by West Bengal with 1,571 such schools. At the district level, Nalgonda in Telangana recorded the highest number, with 315 schools showing zero enrollment.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

Within Telangana, Mahabubabad (167) and Warangal (135) ranked second and third, respectively. In West Bengal’s capital Kolkata, 211 government schools reported no students at all.

The ministry expressed concern over the rising number of schools with fewer than ten students or none at all. The number of such schools nationwide has increased from 52,309 in 2022–23 to 65,054 in 2024–25, the report stated.

Student enrollment falling, teacher enrollment up

Surprisingly, the data also shows that while student numbers are falling dramatically, the number of teachers in these under-enrolled or zero-enrollment schools has grown.

Memory Khan Seminar

In 2022–23, around 1.26 lakh teachers were posted in such institutions; by 2024–25, the number had risen to 1.44 lakh.

Overall, the total number of government schools across India has declined over the past five years, from 10.32 lakh in 2019–20 to 10.13 lakh in 2024–25, suggesting a broader trend of school closures and consolidations amid shrinking enrollment.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 18th December 2025 8:10 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button