20K police personnel to be deployed along Ganesh immersion route

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Large idol of Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at night.
Devotees carry a Ganesh idol in Dhoolpet Siasat.com/Veena Nair

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, on Tuesday, September 15, said around 20,000 police personnel would be deployed across Hyderabad on Ganesh Chaturthi immersion day that falls on September 25.

Sajjanar inspected the 19 km Ganesh immersion procession route, beginning from the Balapur Ganesh mandapam, Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, Charminar, MJ Market and ending at the Telugu Talli Flyover.

Quick Response Teams (QRT), dog squads, anti-chain-snatching teams and SHE Teams will be deployed along the procession route.

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“We would be continuously monitored through CCTV cameras installed in Hyderabad from the Command and Control Centre,” he said.

With impending rains, Ganesh pandal organisers have been advised to take precautions to prevent electrical shocks and other mishaps.

He urged citizens and devotees to cooperate with the police and help ensure that the procession and immersion are conducted peacefully without even minor incidents.

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Earlier, Sajjanar, HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan and Hyderabad Collector Priyanka Ala visited the Balapur Ganesh idol and offered special prayers.

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