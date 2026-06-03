21 killed in Delhi hotel fire, several foreigners among dead

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a bed and breakfast hotel in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, June 3, killing at least 21 people.

Several of those killed are foreigners, mainly from Central Asia and Africa, officials said.

Locals attempt to douse a fire at a hotel in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, on Wednesday, June 3.

Earlier in the day, officials said the fire started in Lemon Green Restaurant at 8.45 am. Police later clarified that the blaze was actually at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani in the congested Malviya Nagar area.

More than 40 people were rescued and rushed to hospital, where 21 were declared brought dead. There are fears that the death toll might rise further as several of those injured are critical.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

Residents break windows to help people escape

There was no moment to spare and the urgency was not lost on the locals who broke glasses and rushed with blankets to save the patrons escaping an inferno that tore through a bed-and-breakfast building in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

Anita Chaudhary, a local resident, told PTI that the entire area was sent into panic after sound of several blasts.

“I heard multiple blast-like sounds and then screams from inside the building. People were shouting for help and some were jumping from windows in a desperate attempt to save themselves. There was chaos all around and residents rushed towards the building to help those trapped inside,” she said.

Firefighters douse a fire in a hotel in New Delhi, on Wednesday, June 3.

Another eyewitness, Sanjay Goyal, who was among the first people to reach the spot, told PTI that everyone gathered and got down to help people escape the moment they saw smoke coming out.

“We saw thick smoke billowing from the building and realised people were trapped inside. Residents gathered blankets and quilts and tried to assist those who were trying to come out. We broke glass windows to create escape routes and managed to rescue several people. People inside were continuously screaming for help and everyone present tried to do whatever they could before the arrival of emergency services,” he said.

According to Goyal, bystanders threw stones at the windows to shatter the glass and help occupants escape.

Another eyewitness, Vijai Jaishwal, said he noticed smoke coming out of the building while passing through the area around 8.30 am.

“As soon as I saw smoke, I alerted others and one of my friends immediately called the fire brigade. The inn was known to accommodate a large number of foreign visitors, many of whom came to Delhi for medical treatment because of its proximity to major hospitals in the area,” he told PTI.

A woman with her child in her arms jumped from the third floor of a building, an eyewitness said.

“A woman holding a young child jumped from the third floor after local residents spread mattresses on the ground below in an attempt to save those trapped inside,” the person said.

The woman landed on one of the mattresses with the child. She was immediately taken to a hospital.

A family of foreign nationals hangs from a hotel window as fire engulfs the building in New Delhi, on Wednesday, June 3.

PM, Delhi CM, L-G express grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire incident in Malviya Nagar here and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

“The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected,” Modi said in a post on X.

The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 3, 2026

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also condoled the loss of lives in the fire incident.

In a post on X, Sandhu said he was “Deeply distressed by the tragic fire at a hotel in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar. My thoughts and condolences are with the families of the deceased, and I join all in praying for the swift recovery of those injured.”

Condoling the loss of lives, the Chief Minister said, “I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and for strength & courage to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.”

Gupta said the Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation. All necessary medical assistance and support are being extended to the affected families, she said.

Security and health officials at the site after a fire broke out in a restaurant in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, on Wednesday, June 3.

“In this hour of grief Delhi Govt. stands firmly with the affected families. We remain committed to providing every possible support to those impacted by this tragedy,” she said on X.

“Immediately upon receiving information about the incident, teams of Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, CATS Ambulance Services and other emergency response agencies were mobilised and launched rescue and relief operations,” she said.

Their swift response helped in rescuing and evacuating several persons from the affected premises, she added.

Locals rescue a foreign national from a hotel fire in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, on Wednesday, June 3.

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the devastating fire incident in Malviya Nagar.



My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and for strength & courage to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) June 3, 2026

Police, civil and fire rescue teams are currently on-site conducting operations.

(With inputs from PTI)