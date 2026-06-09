21-year-old habitual burglar arrested in Hyderabad’s Attapur

The accused confessed to his involvement in multiple theft cases, including a house-breaking and theft case reported in New Friends Colony, Hyderguda.

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21-year-old habitual burglar arrested in Hyderabad's Attapur
21-year-old habitual burglar arrested in Hyderabad's Attapur

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old habitual offender was arrested in Attapur and various gold and silver objects were recovered from his possession, police said on on Tuesday, June 9.

The accused has been identified as Rishab Shukla 21 years, a resident of Afzal Sagar, Sitaram Bagh, Hyderabad.

During the investigation, police recovered stolen property including a gold chain weighing 20.510 gram, two gold bracelets weighing 7.99 gram and 9.24 gram respectively and a gold locket weighing 1.187 gram.

Subhan Bakery

A stone-studded finger ring weighing 5.410 gram, two silver biscuits weighing 50 gram and 10 gram, silver utensils including a glass, plates and bowls weighing approximately 400 gram, and another finger ring were also recovered.

According to police, the accused confessed to his involvement in multiple theft cases, including a house-breaking and theft case reported in New Friends Colony, Hyderguda, another theft at Tejaswi Nagar, Attapur and an attempted theft at Nandanavanam Apartments, Hyderguda.

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