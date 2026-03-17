213 smuggled liquor bottles worth Rs 4.26 L seized in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Special Task Force (STF) seized a total of 239 non-duty-paid liquor bottles that were allegedly smuggled into Telangana from Delhi and Goa via air and rail routes.

Out of the total, 213 bottles worth Rs 4.26 lakh were seized near Shamshabad. In a separate operation, 26 bottles valued at Rs 52,000 were recovered at Secunderabad Railway Station, where one person was arrested in connection with the case.

The STF is continuing its investigation into the smuggling network.

Previous cases from Pahadishareef, Shamshabad

In related enforcement action, the Prohibition and Excise Department’s special team earlier seized 78 bottles of non-duty-paid liquor during vehicle checking at Pahadishareef following a tip-off about liquor being smuggled into the city by air from other states. The team arrested those involved.

Further, in operations conducted on March 10, Excise officials seized non-duty-paid liquor worth Rs 3.68 lakh brought into Hyderabad from Delhi and Goa. A total of 18 cases were registered against 12 people, and 186 bottles were confiscated, including 99 bottles during inspections at Shamshabad.

Significant losses to state exchequer

Officials said such smuggling leads to significant losses to the state exchequer. As per Telangana Excise regulations, transporting liquor from other Indian states into Telangana—by road, rail, or domestic flights—is strictly prohibited, even for personal consumption. Violations can attract imprisonment ranging from three to 10 years, along with fines of up to Rs 1 lakh.

However, passengers arriving from abroad are permitted to carry up to two litres of duty-free liquor subject to customs clearance.

Authorities noted that price differences across states often fuel such illegal transport, with liquor purchased at lower rates elsewhere being smuggled into Telangana for consumption or unlawful sale.