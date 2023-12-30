22 land cruisers row: Telangana DGP confirms purchase by BRS govt

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta confirmed chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s statement that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government purchased 22 land cruisers just before the recently held Assembly elections.

“The vehicles have been purchased for security reasons. As per the requirements of security for various dignitaries, the number of vehicles will be procured and provided,” he said.

What Revanth said

Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government bought 22 Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles, without anybody’s knowledge before the assembly polls, hoping that the BRS government would come back to power so that KCR can use them, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy alleged on Wednesday, December 27.

“After I assumed charge as chief Minister, I told officials not to buy new vehicles for me but the previous government bought 22 Land Cruisers and kept them in Vijayawada. Even I did not know about it until 10 days after I became chief minister,” he said.

“I had asked officials to repair old vehicles so that I can use them. The officials then informed me that last time we (the state government) bought 22 Land Cruiser vehicles. They were all in Vijayawada and the then government wanted to bring them after the new Chief Minister (KCR) was sworn in,” he said.

Reddy said he was surprised when officials informed him about the vehicles. “Each vehicle costs Rs 3 crore because they are bulletproof vehicles. This is how KCR has created wealth for the state,” Reddy said sarcastically.

(With excerpts from PTI)