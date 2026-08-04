22 students fall ill after eating hostel food at Nalgonda school

Hyderabad: Twenty-two students staying at the hostel of a private school in Nakrekal, Nalgonda district, fell ill on Monday, August 3, after consuming allegedly contaminated food.

The incident occurred at the hostel of AVM School.

Vomiting, stomach pain

The students of the hostel alleged that they started vomiting and had a stomachache after having lunch. They also claimed that the food had a plastic-like smell.

Following the incident, all the students were shifted to a private hospital in Nakrekal for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Reportedly, the school management asked the parents to bear the cost of the medical treatment.

Complaints ignored

As per the students, they complained to the hostel staff about the unusual plastic-like smell in the food before eating it.

However, they alleged that their complaints were ignored.

Also Read Seven hostellers take ill after meal in Mancherial, hospitalised

25 students hospitalised in Warangal

In a separate incident, 40 out of 150 students of Warangal’s Wardhannapet Tribal Girls Ashram School fell ill due to alleged food poisoning on Monday.

Warangal District Medical and Health Officer B. Raja Reddy said the children were brought to the government hospital after complaining of severe stomach aches and vomiting.

When asked the reason, the officer said, “The children had chicken for dinner last night and bendakaya (ladies finger) curry this afternoon. Besides, the premises have no sanitation or drinking water facility.”

Of the 40 children who fell sick, 25 were admitted to the hospital.

22 KGBV girls fall ill

In another incident that took place in February, 22 girls studying at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Regode mandal of Medak district, along with three of their teachers, fell ill due to food poisoning.

They were all treated at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) located in Regode, after which some of the students requiring further treatment were admitted to Narayankhed Area Hospital.