22-year-old Shabana Shaikh clears NEET beating all the odds

Thane: A 22-year-old orphan girl, Shabana Shaikh proved that “where there is will there is a way” by cracking NEET and securing a seat in a medical college.

She had cleared the exam in November 2021 and in the beginning of the current month, she secured a seat in medical college to realize her dream of becoming a doctor.

Around 18 years ago, the girl along with her one-year-old brother was found at a Mumbai hospital. They were taken care of by a Badlapur-based orphanage.

She had appeared for the examination two years back too. However, as she was not satisfied with her performance, she has appeared in the examination again last year. Finally, she was able to secure a seat in a medical facility in Aurangabad.

Talking to TOI, the girl who wanted to become a gynecologist has said that she doesn’t remember her biological family. Instead of thinking about the past, I want to focus on the future, she said.

The orphanage has provided me everything needed during preparation for the examination and it is my family, she added.

The girl has not only started her journey towards her goal of becoming a doctor and serving society but also set an example for other orphan children who usually lose hope and blame destiny.