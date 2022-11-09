23-yr-old Indian American Muslim woman wins US mid-term elections

A 23-year-old Indian-American Muslim woman Nabeela Syed, the candidate of the Democratic Party, has won a significant victory in the United States (US) mid-term elections.

Nabeela has written history as the youngest representative to have won the election for the 51st House district of the Illinois state legislature in US.

On Wednesday, Nabeela took to Twitter and shared her happiness of being elected to the General Assembly as a representative of the Democratic party.

“My name is Nabeela Syed. I’m a 23-year old Muslim, Indian-American woman. We just flipped a Republican-held suburban district,” she tweeted.

She further wrote, I will be the youngest member of the Illinois General Assembly.

Thank you thread incoming tomorrow. We had an incredible team that made this possible. 💙 — Nabeela Syed (@NabeelaforIL) November 9, 2022

In June 2022, Nabeela Syed had won the Democratic primary and has now flipped a Republican district against incumbent Chris Bos.

Syed, who becomes the first South Asian in the Illinois state legislature, will also be the youngest member of the state assembly.

Born and raised in Illinois, Nabeela Syed graduated from the University of California with a degree in Political Science.

In her election manifesto, Nabeela Syed has promised to consider and address public issues such as equal rights, health care, education and taxation.

According to her website, Syed is running “to build a better Illinois for residents today and tomorrow – an Illinois with a strong economy, sustainable infrastructure, and affordable healthcare, and higher education.”

Syed currently works for a non-profit, helping them in digital strategy and supporting a myriad of civic engagement initiatives, for example, mobilising voters, curbing sexual assault on college campuses, and enhancing gender equity, according to her official website.

Having graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in Political Science and Business, she served as the president of a pro-bono consulting organisation that helped local businesses.

Syed is active in her religious community at the Islamic Society of Northwest Suburbs and advocates interfaith dialogue and aims to empower young Muslim women to lead.