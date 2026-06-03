230 KSRTC bus stands to live telecast DK Shivakumar’s oath cermony

Bengaluru: Around 230 KSRTC bus stands will live-telecast DK Shivakumar’s oath-taking ceremony scheduled later in the day. Officials said the initiative aims to bring the ceremony closer to people in every region of Karnataka.

Along with Shivakumar, 13 legislators are expected to take oath as Cabinet ministers. Around 2,000 invited guests, including political leaders, industrialists, religious heads and dignitaries from different fields, are expected to attend the ceremony at Lok Bhavan.

Also Read 13 ministers to join DK Shivakumar in his first term as Karnataka CM

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across the city. More than 2,500 police personnel have been deployed under the supervision of Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh. The security force includes three Joint Commissioners of Police, over 20 DCPs, more than 50 ACPs, over 100 inspectors, 300 PSIs, more than 700 constables and KSRP contingents.

Despite a High Court ban on banners and flex boards in public places, several congratulatory banners featuring D.K. Shivakumar and senior Congress leaders have appeared around Lok Bhavan and Vidhana Soudha.

To facilitate the movement of VIPs and VVIPs, police have restricted public traffic on Raj Bhavan Road from noon onwards. Only vehicles with authorised passes are being allowed near the venue, while alternative routes have been arranged for commuters.

Along with Shivakumar, 13 legislators are expected to take oath as Cabinet ministers. Around 2,000 invited guests, including political leaders, industrialists, religious heads and dignitaries from different fields, are expected to attend the ceremony at Lok Bhavan.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across the city. More than 2,500 police personnel have been deployed under the supervision of Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh. The security force includes three Joint Commissioners of Police, over 20 DCPs, more than 50 ACPs, over 100 inspectors, 300 PSIs, more than 700 constables and KSRP contingents.

Despite a High Court ban on banners and flex boards in public places, several congratulatory banners featuring D.K. Shivakumar and senior Congress leaders have appeared around Lok Bhavan and Vidhana Soudha.

To facilitate the movement of VIPs and VVIPs, police have restricted public traffic on Raj Bhavan Road from noon onwards. Only vehicles with authorised passes are being allowed near the venue, while alternative routes have been arranged for commuters.