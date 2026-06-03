13 ministers to join DK Shivakumar in his first term as Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka is set to witness a major political transition as senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar takes oath as the state’s new Chief Minister on Wednesday evening, June 3.

Alongside him, 13 legislators are expected to be sworn in as ministers in the first phase of Cabinet formation, according to a letter addressed to the Governor.

As per the list, veteran leader Dr G Parameshwara will succeed Shivakumar as his deputy. The proposed ministerial team reflects a mix of experienced leaders and representatives from different regions and communities of Karnataka.

The leaders named in the list for induction into the Cabinet are:

DK Shivakumar – Chief Minister

Dr G Parameshwara – Deputy Chief Minister

KH Muniyappa – Minister

KJ George – Minister

MB Patil – Minister

Ramalinga Reddy – Minister

Satish Jarkiholi – Minister

Krishna Byregowda – Minister

Priyank Kharge – Minister

UT Khader – Minister

Eshwar Khandre – Minister

Yathindra Siddaramaiah – Minister

Byrathi Suresh – Minister

Sharan Prakash Patil – Minister

The inclusion of several senior leaders is seen as an attempt by the Congress high command to strike a balance between regional representation, caste equations and administrative experience while ensuring stability in the new government.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan and is expected to be attended by senior Congress leaders, party workers and dignitaries from across the country. Elaborate security arrangements have been made, with more than 2,000 police personnel deployed around the venue.

However, there has been no official confirmation from Raj Bhavan regarding the final list of ministers. Political observers note that Cabinet composition can undergo last-minute changes until the oath-taking ceremony begins.

If the list remains unchanged, the first Cabinet under Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will feature a blend of seasoned administrators and emerging leaders, setting the stage for the Congress government’s next chapter in Karnataka.