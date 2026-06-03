Massive security deployment for Shivakumar’s swearing-in ceremony

Bengaluru: Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across Bengaluru ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of D K Shivakumar as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. The event, scheduled to be held at Lok Bhavan, is expected to witness the presence of several national and state-level leaders, prompting the city police to implement a multi-layered security plan.

The security operation is being supervised by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, with officers from various districts also roped in to ensure smooth conduct of the high-profile event. Authorities have divided the venue and surrounding areas into multiple sectors to facilitate effective crowd management, traffic regulation and security monitoring.

More than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed for the ceremony. The force includes three Joint Commissioners of Police, over 20 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), more than 50 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), over 100 inspectors, more than 300 Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs), over 700 constables and several Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) units.

Senior officials said each sector has been placed under the supervision of a DCP-rank officer to ensure quick response and coordination in case of any emergency. The extensive deployment aims to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain law and order during the ceremony.

Strict regulations have also been imposed on vehicle movement near the venue. Only VIPs and VVIPs possessing authorised vehicle passes will be permitted to drive directly into the Lok Bhavan premises. Police have advised all dignitaries to arrive at least one hour before the commencement of the programme and occupy their designated seats well in advance.

Vehicles without valid entry passes will be stopped near Thimmaiah Circle, beyond which private vehicles will not be allowed. To facilitate movement of invited guests arriving without vehicle passes, the administration has arranged special six-seater electric golf carts to transport them safely from Thimmaiah Circle to the main venue.

Police have already obtained the list of authorised guests and vehicle pass holders and are conducting verification checks as part of the security protocol. With thousands of attendees expected to participate in the historic event, authorities have urged the public to cooperate with security personnel and traffic regulations.

The swearing-in ceremony marks a significant political transition in Karnataka, and security agencies are leaving no room for lapses as Bengaluru prepares to host one of the state’s most important political events in recent years.