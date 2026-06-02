10L laddus ready for DK Shivakumar’s swearing-in as Karnataka CM

Nelmangala: A wave of celebration has swept across Nelamangala ahead of DK Shivakumar’s swearing-in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. To mark the occasion, massive preparations are underway to distribute laddu boxes to nearly every household in the taluk.

Under the leadership of Nelamangala MLA Srinivas, arrangements have been made to prepare between 9 lakh and 10 lakh laddus, which will be packed and distributed to approximately 80,000 to 90,000 households across the constituency. The initiative is being organised as a gesture of celebration and gratitude to residents on the occasion of Shivakumar assuming the state’s top political office.

A large-scale sweet-making facility has been set up in Nelamangala, where nearly 250 to 300 cooks are working round the clock to meet the target. The preparation process is progressing at a rapid pace to ensure that the sweets are ready before the distribution drive begins.

MLA Srinivas personally inspected the laddu preparation units and reviewed the quality and hygiene measures being followed. Organisers said special attention has been given to maintaining cleanliness and ensuring that there is no shortage of ingredients or manpower during the production process.

Also Read DK Shivakumar to become richest CM in India, surpassing Chandrababu Naidu

Party leaders and volunteers are expected to take part in the distribution campaign, delivering the sweet boxes directly to households across villages and urban areas of the taluk. The organisers said the objective is to share the joy of the historic political development with every family in Nelamangala.

DKS to take oath on June 3

DK Shivakumar is scheduled to take oath as Karnataka’s Chief Minister on June 3. According to an official announcement by the Congress party, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan, Bengaluru, at 4:10 pm. Several senior Congress leaders and dignitaries are expected to attend the event.

Political sources indicate that around 14 legislators may also be sworn in as ministers alongside the new Chief Minister, marking the beginning of a new phase in the state’s administration. The celebrations in Nelamangala reflect the enthusiasm among supporters ahead of the landmark occasion.