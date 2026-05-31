DK Shivakumar to become richest CM in India, surpassing Chandrababu Naidu

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s political landscape is set for a major milestone as DK Shivakumar is scheduled to take oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of the state on June 3 at Vidhana Soudha’s Glass House. The long-awaited elevation comes after nearly three years of sustained political negotiations and positioning within the Congress leadership.

Shivakumar’s swearing-in is expected to draw national attention not only for its political significance but also for his financial standing, as he is poised to become the richest Chief Minister in India.

According to affidavits submitted to the Election Commission of India during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, DK Shivakumar declared total assets exceeding Rs 1,413 crore, surpassing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was earlier regarded as the wealthiest serving Chief Minister in the country.

The declared assets include over Rs 14 crore in bank deposits, alongside Rs 273 crore in immovable assets and Rs 1,140 crore in movable assets, reflecting a diversified portfolio spanning multiple sectors.

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With this declaration, Shivakumar is now set to top the national list of richest Chief Ministers, overtaking Chandrababu Naidu, who holds assets worth around Rs 931 crore. Tamil Nadu actor-turned-politician and TVK chief C Joseph Vijay stands third with declared assets of Rs 648 crore.

Other Chief Ministers in the wealth ranking include Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu with Rs 332 crore, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio with Rs 46 crore, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav with Rs 42 crore, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy with Rs 38 crore, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with Rs 30 crore, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with Rs 24 crore, and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant with Rs 23 crore.

Shivakumar, who has often described himself as a farmer by birth, entrepreneur by profession, educationist by choice and politician by passion, has long been a dominant force in Karnataka politics. His rise to the Chief Minister’s post marks a significant turning point in his decades-long political journey.

The oath-taking ceremony on June 3 is expected to be attended by senior national leaders, marking a crucial moment for both Karnataka and the Congress party’s leadership structure in the state.