Karnataka Congress set to pick DK Shivakumar as next CM at CLP meet today

Bengaluru: Karnataka is poised for a significant change in leadership as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) prepares to meet this evening to elect its new leader following the resignation of chief minister Siddaramaiah. The meeting is expected to formally clear the way for KPCC President DK Shivakumar to assume the state’s top political office.

The crucial CLP meeting will be held at 4 pm in the Conference Hall of Vidhana Soudha, where senior AICC observers and party leaders will oversee the selection process. Party insiders indicate that the Congress high command has largely completed consultations and is expected to announce its final decision during the meeting.

Siddaramaiah to propose Shivakumar’s name

In a strategic move designed to send a strong message of unity, the party leadership is reportedly considering having Siddaramaiah propose Shivakumar’s name for the CLP leadership. Such a gesture is expected to reinforce the image of cohesion within the ruling party during the transition phase.

Shivakumar has been actively engaged in discussions regarding the formation of the next government. During his recent trip to New Delhi, he met top Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, to discuss the leadership transition and cabinet formation.

Sources said the senior Congress leader reviewed several potential ministerial names and examined different cabinet combinations before finalising a preliminary blueprint for the new administration. Despite intense speculation, the final list of ministers likely to take oath alongside the new Chief Minister remains closely guarded.

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The upcoming government formation is being viewed as one of the most important political developments in Karnataka this year, with Congress leaders eager to ensure a smooth and united transition.

Swearing-in ceremony

Attention has also shifted to the swearing-in ceremony, which is expected to be organised on a grand scale. Party leaders are evaluating possible venues, including the open grounds in front of Vidhana Soudha and Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium.

Astrologer Dwarakanath, considered close to Shivakumar, has reportedly identified June 5, 6 and 7 as auspicious dates for the oath-taking ceremony after being consulted on the matter.

As anticipation builds across the state, the Congress Legislature Party meeting is expected to provide clarity on Karnataka’s future leadership and set the stage for the formation of a new government under fresh stewardship.