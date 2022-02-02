2,304 new Covid cases, nine deaths in J-K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 2,304 fresh cases of coronavirus, raising its tally to 4,40,480, officials said.

The union territory also reported nine fresh deaths which pushed the toll to 4,692, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 996 were reported from the Jammu division and 1,308 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Jammu district recorded the highest of 443 cases, followed by 439 cases in Srinagar district.

There are 29,829 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 4,05,959, the officials said.