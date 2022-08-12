24 Pakistani Hindus get Indian citizenship

24 Pakistani Hindus who were living in India on a long-term visas in Rajkot had applied for Indian citizenship.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th August 2022 7:42 pm IST
Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi on Friday handed over citizenship certificates to 24 Pakistani Hindus
Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi on Friday handed over citizenship certificates to 24 Pakistani Hindus (Twitter)

Rajkot: Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi on Friday handed over citizenship certificates to 24 Pakistani Hindus who were living in India on a long-term visas in Rajkot and had applied for Indian citizenship.

Addressing all 24 individuals, Sanghavi said: “I welcome you all as brothers and sisters of this big country… hope like all of us here, you too will join the development motto, and we promise you all that we will extend support to you all for your growth and progress.”

Also Read
Over 6L Indians gave up their citizenship in last 5 years: Govt

Describing it as the happiest moment of her life, Kesarbhai Sankalchand, a 22-year-old Pakistani Hindu after receiving Indian citizenship, said: “Now I will be able to complete my graduation and fulfill our dreams in my country India.”

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button