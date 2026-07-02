24-year-old Hyderabad youth found dead on Pahadishareef Road

Hyderabad: A decomposed body of a youth was found at a secluded location on Pahadishareef Road on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the evening of Wednesday, July 1.

Speaking to Siasat.com, SHO of Pahadi Shareef Police Station, B Lakshmi Narayana Reddy, said that the deceased has been identified as a 24-year-old man who had been missing for the past few days.

Investigation

According to the police, the body is of Mohd Awaiz Khan, a resident of Bandlaguda, who went missing from the Mirchowk area in Hyderabad’s Old City on Saturday.

The suspicion arose after investigators found a vehicle near the spot and verified its details.

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How body came to light

The body came to light after local residents noticed a strong foul smell from the isolated area and alerted the police.

Based on the information, a police team reached the location and searched the surroundings. They found the body in an advanced stage of decomposition.

The body was later shifted to the mortuary for a postmortem examination.

Police who are analysing CCTV footage from cameras installed near the area suspect that the accused may have lured the victim to the spot before killing him.