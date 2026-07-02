24-year-old Hyderabad youth found dead on Pahadishareef Road

Hyderabad: A decomposed body of a youth was found at a secluded location on Pahadishareef Road on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the evening of Wednesday, July 1.
Speaking to Siasat.com, SHO of Pahadi Shareef Police Station, B Lakshmi Narayana Reddy, said that the deceased has been identified as a 24-year-old man who had been missing for the past few days.
Investigation
According to the police, the body is of Mohd Awaiz Khan, a resident of Bandlaguda, who went missing from the Mirchowk area in Hyderabad’s Old City on Saturday.
The suspicion arose after investigators found a vehicle near the spot and verified its details.
How body came to light
The body came to light after local residents noticed a strong foul smell from the isolated area and alerted the police.
Based on the information, a police team reached the location and searched the surroundings. They found the body in an advanced stage of decomposition.
The body was later shifted to the mortuary for a postmortem examination.
Police who are analysing CCTV footage from cameras installed near the area suspect that the accused may have lured the victim to the spot before killing him.