24-year-old injured in sword attack by gang in Dakshina Kannada district

Published: 24th November 2025 10:36 pm IST
Mangaluru: A 24-year-old youth was seriously injured after being attacked by unidentified men with swords on Monday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at Yedapadavu in Moodbidri taluk of Dakshina Kannada, they said.

According to police, the victim, Akhilesh, was travelling from Yedapadavu towards Mangaluru on his scooter when four assailants arriving on two motorcycles, intercepted him and attacked him with a sword.

The attackers fled the scene immediately after the assault.

Locals rushed to the spot on hearing the commotion and shifted the injured youth to a private hospital in Moodbidri.

Hospital sources said Akhilesh sustained multiple injuries but is currently receiving treatment.

Preliminary reports indicate that he was employed in a catering profession.

Police have launched an investigation and have formed teams to trace the unidentified attackers. CCTV footage from the area is being collected to identify the suspects, officials said.

