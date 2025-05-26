24-year-old newlywed man killed over skullcap in Haryana

A 24-year-old Muslim man, who recently got married six months ago, was hit on his head after a fight over wearing a skullcap in Haryana’s Panipat district.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 24, near Sanoli Chowk. Firdaus Alam, alias Asjad Babu, was returning after meeting friends when the murder accused Narendra alias Shishu Lala, allegedly, removed the skullcap he was wearing and flung it away.

Firdaus Alam did not say anything and calmly put back his skullcap. However, Narendra repeated the act. This time, when the young Muslim man bent down to pick up his skullcap, the Narendra reportedly hit him on his head.

Also Read Hindutva gang attacks 4 men with iron rods over beef allegations in UP

Firdaus Alam immediately lost consciousness. Passersby took him to the hospital in Rohtak for treatment. However, the impact of the blow was so severe that he succumbed to his injuries the following day.

An FIR has been lodged and further investigations are underway.

Following his death, local Muslims expressed concern. “Firdaus Alam was a simple person. He would do his work and return home. He never fostered enmity with anyone, yet he was killed. He was killed only because he was a Muslim,” a local said.