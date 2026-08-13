25-year-old actress, MBBS graduate, now has no work in Tollywood?

Hyderabad: Some actresses arrive, make a huge impact and continue ruling an industry for years, while others choose to step back, rethink their choices and explore newer opportunities. Sreeleela appears to be entering one such interesting phase in her career.

The 25-year-old actress, who holds an MBBS degree, made her acting debut with the 2019 Kannada film Kiss before making her Telugu debut with Pelli SandaD in 2021. She quickly became one of the most sought-after young actresses in Tollywood, working alongside several leading stars.

However, as per a report by Telugu 360, Sreeleela currently has no new Telugu film in hand and is reportedly not actively signing projects in the Telugu industry. Her recent Telugu releases, including Robinhood, Mass Jathara and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, have also not delivered the expected results.

Is Sreeleela moving away from Tollywood?

While this has sparked speculation about whether Telugu filmmakers have stopped approaching the actress, the situation may be more about Sreeleela expanding her horizons. Reports suggest that her increased remuneration may have also made her less accessible for certain projects.

At the same time, Sreeleela is increasingly focusing on Tamil and Hindi cinema. She is set to work with Dhanush and is also associated with D 55, while Parasakthi marked her Tamil debut.

Bollywood is another major focus for the actress. She is making her Hindi debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu’s upcoming film and is also part of Diler, alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan.

For now, it would be too early to say that Sreeleela is out of Tollywood. Her decision to explore other industries could simply be a strategic career move. And if one of her upcoming Tamil or Hindi projects clicks, Sreeleela could well return to Telugu cinema with an even stronger position and better opportunities.