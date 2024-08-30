25-year-old Indian student drowns in US lake

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old Indian student has drowned in a lake in the US while on vacation.

The student has been identified as Rupak Reddy, who hails from Ichapuram in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Indian student drowns in Lake George in US

Reddy went to the US eight months ago to study for an MS degree at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, Pennsylvania.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred when he and a friend went boating on Lake George on Tuesday.

Although the Indian student was wearing a life jacket, he slipped out of it and drowned in the lake.

Later, rescue teams recovered his body.

Two students drown at waterfall in Australia

Recently, in a similar incident, two Indian students drowned while swimming at Millaa Millaa Falls near Cairns in Queensland, Australia.

According to Queensland Police, one of the students struggled in the water while swimming near the waterfall. Seeing him in distress, the other student attempted to help but also drowned.

Every year, students lose their lives in foreign countries, including Canada, the US, and Australia, due to various causes such as accidents, natural disasters, and medical conditions.

Now, Reddy, who drowned in a US lake, has joined the list of Indian students who lost their lives abroad.