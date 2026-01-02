27 bombs safely defused in Manipur’s Imphal East district

Press Trust of India  |   Published: 2nd January 2026 11:18 am IST
A map of Manipur

Imphal: Security forces recovered 27 bombs and neutralised them in Manipur’s Imphal East district, police said on Friday.

During an operation, the country-made bombs were found on Thursday and neutralised at a place near Monglham village, a senior officer said.

In a separate operation, security forces also recovered three arms and ammunition from Langdum Nungjengbi area in the district on Wednesday, he said.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

