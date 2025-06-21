27 GHMC officials transferred amid corruption allegations

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner (GHMC) R V Karnan has transferred 27 officials from the Town Planning wing amid ongoing corruption allegations.
The list includes 13 assistant city planners and 14 section officers. Some officials have also been promoted.
The transfers are as follows:
- P Krishna Murthy, serving as Assistant City Planners (ACP) in circle 12 Mehdipatnam, is proposed to be posted at circle 2 Uppal
- R Sumithra, serving as Assistant City Planners (ACP), will be transferred to Circle 26, Gajularamaram
- K Srinivas Reddy, serving as ACP and also in-charge as Town Planning Officer (TPO) has been promoted as TPO of Circle 27, Alwal.
- Pavani, serving as ACP and also in-charge as Town Planning Officer (TPO) has been transferred to Circle 29, Secunderabad.
- V Vijayalakshmi, serving as ACP and also in-charge as Town Planning Officer (TPO), has sbeen promoted as TPO in Circle 3, Hayathnagar.
- D Naresh, serving as ACP and also in-charge as Town Planning Officer (TPO), has been promoted as TPO at the head office.
- Sudhakar, serving as ACP and also in-charge as Town Planning Officer (TPO), has been promoted as TPO in Circle 8, Chandrayangutta.
- TL Ramesh Kumar, serving as ACP at Circle 24, Kukatpally, has been transferred to 14 Goshamahal.
- B Lalappa, serving as ACP and also in-charge as Town Planning Officer (TPO), has been promoted as TPO and is proposed to be posted at Zonal Office, Serilingampally Zone.
- MA Zeeshan, serving as ACP and also in-charge as Town Planning Officer (TPO), has been promoted as TPO and is proposed to be posted at Circle 24, Kukatpally.
- SM Bhanuchander, serving as ACP at Circle 8, Chandrayangutta, is proposed to be posted at Circle 7, Santoshnagar.
- B Manjula Singh, serving as ACP at Circle 14, Goshamahal, is proposed to be posted at the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) on deputation.
- L Swamy, serving as ACP at Circle 7, Santoshnagar, is proposed to be posted at Circle 12, Mehdipatnam.