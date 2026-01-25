27-yr-old Hyderabad man dies by suicide, blames ex-girlfriend in note

The incident took place in Malakpet on Friday.

Suicide Note (Representational Photo)

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man died by suicide after blaming his ex-girlfriend and her family members in a note.

The incident took place in Malakpet on Friday, January 23.

Counselling by SHE Team

During the investigation, it was found that the ex-girlfriend had complained to the SHE Team against the man for alleged harassment.

The man, who is identified as Ayub, was also counselled by the SHE Team.

Suicide after ex-girlfriend’s complaint against Hyderabad man

Days after the counselling, the man allegedly died by suicide.

In the suicide note recovered by the police, the Hyderabad man alleged that his ex-girlfriend and her family members are responsible for driving him to suicide.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Malakpet Station House Officer (SHO) P Naresh said that a case has been registered and an investigation is going on.

He confirmed that so far no arrests have been made in the case.

