27-yr-old Hyderabad man dies by suicide, blames ex-girlfriend in note

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man died by suicide after blaming his ex-girlfriend and her family members in a note.
The incident took place in Malakpet on Friday, January 23.
Counselling by SHE Team
During the investigation, it was found that the ex-girlfriend had complained to the SHE Team against the man for alleged harassment.
The man, who is identified as Ayub, was also counselled by the SHE Team.
Suicide after ex-girlfriend’s complaint against Hyderabad man
Days after the counselling, the man allegedly died by suicide.
In the suicide note recovered by the police, the Hyderabad man alleged that his ex-girlfriend and her family members are responsible for driving him to suicide.
Speaking to Siasat.com, Malakpet Station House Officer (SHO) P Naresh said that a case has been registered and an investigation is going on.
He confirmed that so far no arrests have been made in the case.