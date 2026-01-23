Hyderabad airport issues passenger advisory ahead of Republic Day

It was issued due to the long weekend and enhanced security measures.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd January 2026 9:49 pm IST|   Updated: 23rd January 2026 10:29 pm IST
Hyderabad airport
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Ahead of Republic Day, Hyderabad airport issued an advisory on Thursday, January 22, and requested passenger cooperation.

It was issued due to the long weekend and enhanced security measures.

Hyderabad airport advisory to passengers

In the advisory, the airport urged passengers to allow ample time for check-in and security procedures.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The advisory mentioned, “We also recommend planning your commute to the airport in advance”.

“For flight-specific details, please contact your respective airline”.

4-day ‘Wings India 2026’

Meanwhile, the government is set to launch ‘Wings India 2026’, Asia’s largest civil aviation event, at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad from January 28-31, which will showcase the future of global aviation.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The event will be formally launched with a grand inaugural ceremony, led by Civil Aviation Minister, Rammohan Naidu, in the presence of high-level dignitaries from India and abroad.

The four-day event will witness ministerial-level foreign delegations and senior government officials from several countries, along with official delegations from more than 20 countries, reinforcing international cooperation and collaboration in the aviation sector.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd January 2026 9:49 pm IST|   Updated: 23rd January 2026 10:29 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button