Hyderabad airport issues passenger advisory ahead of Republic Day

Hyderabad: Ahead of Republic Day, Hyderabad airport issued an advisory on Thursday, January 22, and requested passenger cooperation.

It was issued due to the long weekend and enhanced security measures.

Hyderabad airport advisory to passengers

In the advisory, the airport urged passengers to allow ample time for check-in and security procedures.

The advisory mentioned, “We also recommend planning your commute to the airport in advance”.

“For flight-specific details, please contact your respective airline”.

Advisory issued at 18:02hrs pic.twitter.com/C5YgOznGi0 — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) January 22, 2026

4-day ‘Wings India 2026’

Meanwhile, the government is set to launch ‘Wings India 2026’, Asia’s largest civil aviation event, at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad from January 28-31, which will showcase the future of global aviation.

The event will be formally launched with a grand inaugural ceremony, led by Civil Aviation Minister, Rammohan Naidu, in the presence of high-level dignitaries from India and abroad.

The four-day event will witness ministerial-level foreign delegations and senior government officials from several countries, along with official delegations from more than 20 countries, reinforcing international cooperation and collaboration in the aviation sector.