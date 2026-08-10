28 injured as bus overturns in Jammu

Jammu: At least 28 young women were injured after a mini-bus carrying participants of a Tiranga Yatra overturned on a flyover near the Super Speciality Hospital in Jammu on Sunday night, August 9, officials said.

The women, aged between 18 and 25 years, were returning home after participating in the Tiranga Yatra from Bahu Fort to Mubarak Mandi in the city, they said.

The injured were shifted to Government Medical College hospital for treatment, officials said.

The women were part of the ‘Nari Veerangana’ project, an initiative of some BJP-affiliated NGOs aimed at empowering women and encouraging them to work for society in accordance with traditional and cultural values.

Chief Minister has expressed deep anguish over the road accident involving a matador carrying over 25 girls on the flyover near the Super Speciality Hospital, Jammu.



The injured were promptly provided medical attention and are reported to be out of danger. The Chief Minister… — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) August 9, 2026

The participants had undergone nearly three months of training before attending the final programme at Mubarak Mandi.

After the programme, the group had dinner and left for their respective destinations when the mini-bus overturned, senior BJP leader and MLA Yudhvir Sethi told reporters at the hospital.

Sethi, along with other BJP leaders, rushed to the hospital after learning about the accident and said most of the injured were in stable condition.

He said most of the women were likely to be discharged by Monday morning, while two had suffered injuries requiring further medical attention. There was no immediate indication of any life-threatening condition, he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep anguish over the accident and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He said the injured were promptly provided medical attention and are reported to be out of danger.

“The Chief Minister wished them (the injured) a speedy recovery and directed the concerned authorities to ensure all necessary medical care and assistance,” his office said in a post on X.