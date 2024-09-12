29 IPS officers transferred in Bihar

Patna: In a major reshuffle of IPS officers, the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Thursday transferred 29 senior officers, including four posted in the state capital.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, “While Roushan Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Patna Rural, has been appointed as the new SP of Rohtas district, Bharat Soni, Patna City SP (East) has been made new SP of Nalanda.”

“Besides, Chandra Prakash, Patna City SP (Central) has been appointed as SP (Jamui) and Abhinav Dhiman, Patna City SP (West) has been appointed as the new SP of Nawada district,” it said.

The department has not yet announced the replacement for the four SPs posted in Patna city.

“Shailesh Kumar Sinha has been appointed as the new SP of Sheohar and Kartikey K Sharma is the new SP of Purnea, Ashok Mishra is the new SP of Samastipur.

“Swarna Prabhat has been appointed as the new SP of East Champaran (Motihari), Saurya Suman is the new SP of West Champaran, while Ambreesh Rahul has been shifted to Aurangabad as SP. Vaibhav Sharma is the new SP of Katihar, and Awdesh Dikshit has been appointed as the new SP of Gopalganj district,” the notification said.

Besides, Raj is the new SP of Bhojpur and Subham Arya has been appointed as SP of Buxar, it added.