29 pending criminal cases including rape against BJP Medak LS candidate

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Medak Lok Sabha candidate M Raghunandan Rao has 29 pending criminal cases against him including charges of rape filed against him in 2020, according to his Lok Sabha poll affidavit.

Other important pending cases against him include an SC/ST POA case, a case involving an alleged illegal money transfer of Rs 1 crore (during the 2020 Dubbaka by-election) and a provocative speech case from April 2024 (against BRS senior leader T Harish Rao and BRS Medak LS candidate T Venkatarami Reddy) and several cases filed for protests and unlawful assembly.

Finances

According to the poll affidavit, the BJP MLA from Dubbaka and his wife M Manjula Devi hold immovable assets worth Rs 3.85 crores and around Rs 9.09 crores respectively.

Rao also stated that he holds movable assets worth Rs 9.02 crores in cash, gold and financial investments and his wife’s ownership of the same is to the tune of Rs 11.6 lakhs.

Coming to liabilities, the BJP leader mentioned loans of around Rs 4.28 crores and his wife’s loans are around Rs 7.83 crores (including a housing loan).

The BJP leader further mentioned receivables like personal loans that he lent to individuals and paid land advances totalling around Rs 3.14 crores.

Apart from these, Raghunandan Rao also owns a Toyota Fortuner car. He stated that he is an advocate by profession while his wife is a businesswoman.

Under qualifications, Rao submitted that he holds three bachelor’s degrees- a BSc, BEd and an LLB and also completed a Post Graduate Diploma in Human Rights (PGDHR) from the University of Hyderabad (UoH).