Among those arrested were 242 two-wheelers.

290 commuters arrested for drunk driving in Hyderabad
Representational Image

Hyderabad: As many as 290 commuters were arrested for drunk driving in Hyderabad on Saturday, February 15. The arrests were made during a special drive conducted by the Cyberabad traffic police.

Among those arrested were 242 two-wheelers, 10 three-wheelers, 37 four-wheelers and one truck driver. 32 offenders showed blood alcohol concentration ranging from 200 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml.

The arrested offenders will be produced before the court.

In a advisory, the Cyberabad traffic police said that if anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and cause accidents killing people, such persons will be arrested and sent to jail under section 105 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) for which maximum punishment is 10 years of jail and with fine.

