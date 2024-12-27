2900 crore net worth, yet Salman Khan lives in 1-BHK flat; why?

Mumbai: Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan of Bollywood, is more than just an actor, he is a phenomenon. With a career spanning over three decades, Salman has carved a unique niche for himself, becoming a household name and an emotion for millions of fans worldwide.

Salman Khan’s Net Worth 2024

With an estimated net worth of Rs 2,900 crore, Salman Khan stands among India’s wealthiest actors. Known for blockbuster films and brand endorsements, the actor charges a staggering Rs 100-150 crore per project.

Despite earning a monthly salary of Rs 16 crore and owning an impressive real estate portfolio, Salman chooses to lead a remarkably simple lifestyle.

The Galaxy Apartment Story

Salman Khan resides in a modest 1BHK flat in the Galaxy Apartments, located in Mumbai’s posh Bandra West. Unlike other Bollywood stars who prefer sprawling mansions, Salman’s humble abode reflects his deep connection to family and childhood memories.

The actor lives on the ground floor of the building, while his parents, Salim and Salma Khan, occupy the first floor. Salman has often expressed his preference for staying close to his family, citing it as the primary reason for not moving to a more luxurious house.

“I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine. Ever since I was a child, I have taken the same left turn or right turn, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Salman shared in an earlier interview.

Bhaijaan’s birthday celebrations at his home. Watch video below.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 59 on Friday, and the film industry and his fans have been showering him with birthday wishes. Salman celebrated birthday at his sister Arpita's house.

Inside Salman’s Home

Salman’s home is simple yet cozy. According to Bollywood’s top casting director Mukesh Chhabra, the flat features a sofa, a dining table, a mini gym, a small meeting space, and a bedroom. “Salman Khan leads an extremely simple life,” said Chhabra. “He doesn’t indulge in expensive gifts, products, or diets. Despite his fame and fortune, he remains grounded and unchanged.”

The Galaxy Apartments also hold countless childhood memories for Salman. “The entire building is like one big family. When we were kids, we’d play in the garden, sometimes even sleep there. All the houses were treated as our own, and we’d eat in anyone’s home. I still stay here because of the memories,” the superstar once reminisced.

Salman Khan’s upcoming project

On the professional front, Salman Khan will next be seen in his highly anticipated film Sikandar.

Salman Khan is not just a Bollywood icon; he’s a testament to staying true to one’s roots, no matter how high the success ladder climbs.