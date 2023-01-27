2,967 tigers in India across 53 tiger reserves: Centre tells SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that there are 2,967 tigers in the country spread across 53 tiger reserves, according to a 2018 report.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Anupam Tripathi in 2017 seeking to save endangered tigers whose numbers are dwindling across the country.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told a bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna that a lot of work has been done for the conservation of tigers and increasing their population.

The top court took note of the submission and adjourned the matter till March as Tripathi was not present.

“Heard ASG Aishwarya Bhati. As per the 2018 census, India has 2,967 tigers spread out in 53 tiger reserves. This number constitutes 70 per cent of the global number and figures point to the growth of the tigers. In the interest of justice, to give an opportunity to the petitioner, list on March 3,” the bench said.

The top court in 2017 had issued notice to the Ministry of Environment, the National Board for Wildlife and the National Tiger Conservation Authority on the plea which had also sought relocation of people living near tiger reserves.

The petition had said tigers were being killed either by poisoning by locals or the authorities, shooting by forest guards or by poaching.