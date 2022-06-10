2M Instagram users join ‘Prophet Muhammad- Our Honour’ trend

On the popular level, more than two million Muslims around the world participated via Instagram using the ‘Prophet Muhammad our honour’ sticker to express their rejection and condemnation of the statements by the now-suspended officials of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the Prophet Muhammad.

The Instagram trend started by Shahnawaz Salfi on Wednesday, June 8, has so far garnered over 2.1 Million users, until the time of publishing.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Shahnawaz said, “The only purpose behind putting the Instagram story is we are Muslims and love Prophet Muhammad more than anything. The Prophet came to establish peace, justice and social harmony.”

On June 1, the then Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal in a tweet on his official account on Twitter questioned Prophet Muhammad’s marriage to his wife Aisha.

On May 27, the then BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Mumbai during a show on a private channel on Friday made derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammed.

Here are some of the stories shared by Instagram users