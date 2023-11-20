2nd Taylor Swift fan dies after being fatally stabbed before Eras Tour show

Los Angeles: Taylor Swift fan Gabriel Milhomem Santos died after being fatally stabbed before he was supposed to go and see a Taylor Swift concert.

The 25-year-old was killed just hours before he attended the pop star’s Eras Tour show at Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, reports Mirror.co.uk. He was reportedly stabbed as he rested on the famous Copacabana beach in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gabriel is the second Taylor fan to tragically die this weekend, following the death of 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides. She is said to have gone into cardiac arrest at the concert on Friday night, before being taken to hospital where she died an hour later.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Gabriel’s family members have said he will be laid to rest tomorrow in his hometown in the western state of Mato Gross do Sul. As a special tribute to the 25-year-old, he will be laid to rest wearing the clothes he had made for Taylor’s concert.

Speaking to local media g1, Gabriel’s family said he was “fulfilling a dream” by travelling to see Taylor’s show. Gabriel had travelled to Rio from Belo Horizonte to watch his idol perform. His family said he was “cheerful, affectionate and extremely studious”. They added: “Gabriel is an only child, he has always been by his mother’s side, even after he went to study in another state.”

Gabriel was said to have been with two cousins when they decided to go for a swim at the famous Copacabana beach. According to The Messenger, Gabriel had dozed off when he was approached by three men. He was stabbed when he suddenly woke up in the middle of the assault.

Taylor is yet to comment on Gabriel’s death. Following the death of Ana Clara, the singer took to Instagram to share an emotional message.

She said: “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

She went on to add: “My broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”