3.4 magnitude tremor hits Gujarat’s Kutch, no damage reported

Ahmedabad: A 3.4 magnitude tremor hit Kutch district of Gujarat on Wednesday evening, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported due to it, a district disaster response official said.

The 3.4 magnitude tremor was recorded at 6.55 pm with its epicentre 12 km north-north east (NNE) from Bhachau in the district, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said in its update.

Also Read TGCSB nabs 20 persons from Gujarat involved in cyber crimes

District authorities said no damage to property or life was reported.

Kutch district is located in a “very high risk” seismic zone, and earthquakes of lower intensity occur regularly there.

The 2001 earthquake in the district was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries. A large number of towns and villages in the district suffered almost complete destruction, killing around 13,800 people and leaving 1.67 lakh injured.