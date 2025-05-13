TGCSB nabs 20 persons from Gujarat involved in cyber crimes

Hyderabad: Telangana Cybersecurity Bureau (TGCSB) arrested 20 persons who were involved in 60 cybercrime cases registered in Telangana and a total of 615 cases across India.

The police seized 20 mobile phones, 28 SIM cards, four ATM cards, five cheque books, two PAN cards, two rubber stamps and other incriminating documents from them. TGCSB director Shikha Goel said that the operation was carried out for 10 days in Surat city in Gujarat.

The bureau collected the details of cases from seven cybercrime police stations in Telangana and collated them before conducting the operation.

“The team managed to arrest 14 mule account holders and six agents. Initial findings revealed that the suspects operated 27 mule accounts with suspicious transactions amounting to Rs 4.27 crore in Telangana alone. Five suspects withdrew Rs 22,64,500 through cheques,” Goel explained.

The suspects are from various domains including private employees, businessmen and a person who works as a relationship manager at a bank. The 20 persons are involved in various cybercrimes that include, business and investment scams, trading fraud and part time job frauds.

All the arrested persons were brought on transit warrants and produced before the courts in Telangana.