3.8-magnitude earthquake shakes Manipur, no casualties reported

Imphal: A mild quake, measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale, shook Manipur’s Noney district and adjoining areas on Saturday, officials said.

State’s Disaster Management officials said that there has been no immediate report of loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data, the tremor struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Saturday’s tremor is the second earthquake in the mountainous northeastern state within 20 hours.

On Friday evening, a similar mild tremor, measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale, struck the state’s Chandel district and adjoining areas, which shares a border with Myanmar.

On March 5, two consecutive earthquakes, including one of 5.7 magnitude, jolted Manipur’s Kamjong district and adjoining northeastern states. There has been no immediate report of loss of life or damage to property due to the two earthquakes.

Manipur shares around 400 international borders with Myanmar, where a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck on Friday, causing massive destruction of various properties and houses and killing a large number of people.

Some northeastern states, which share 1643 km borders with Myanmar, also felt this transboundary earthquake and aftershocks on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, a mild quake of 4.0 magnitude hit Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills district and adjoining areas. However, there was no report of loss of life or damage to property due to the quake.

On Thursday (March 27), another mild quake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh’s Bichom district and adjoining areas, but there was no report of loss of life or damage to property.

Earthquakes are reasonably common in the mountainous northeastern region, comprising eight states, since the region falls in the sixth most earthquake-prone region in the world.

Analysis of the NCS data found that more than one quake every week hit a northeastern state, with most tremors measuring 3 to 4 on the Richter scale.

Consecutive earthquakes, mostly mild to moderate, in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya, have kept the authorities worried and forced public and private builders to build quake-proof structures.