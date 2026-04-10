3 arrested for running fraudulent company CamelQ, cheating unemployed youth

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police arrested three individuals, who were allegedly cheating unemployed youth on the pretext of employing reputed software companies in Madhapur.

The arrested accused individuals were identified as Erukala Mahesh, 32 years, from Jangaon, Telangana; Shaik Nazeer Basha, 24 years, and Kurapati Udaya Lakshmi, 24 years, both residents of Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district.

Seven others, Rambabu, Shareef, Srikanth Reddy, Mahitha, Jhansi, Prabhakar, and Abdul Raheem, are absconding.

Main accused headed company as CEO

According to the police, the main accused, Mahesh, made false promises to job seekers that he could provide them employment in software companies through backdoor methods using his connections or give placement in his company.

Mahesh established a company, CamelQ Software Solution Private Limited, at KPHB Colony, where Udaya Lakshmi worked as a Human Resource recruiter and Shareef as branch head.

Two more branches were opened at Madhapur, where Rambabu was the branch head, while a different person was handling the branch at Ayyappa Society. Mahesh led as the CEO of all three branches.

The trio recruited several people to work in the three branches of the company.

Company collected approximately Rs 1.8 lakhs

The company collected between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1,80,000 from job aspirants for training and placement fees. An amount of Rs 80,000 was transferred to a bank account maintained by the company staff, while the remaining was retained with them as commission.

“A total of 452 people joined the company, and of them, 130 did not pay anything. Around 5 crore was approximately collected by the company from the candidates who were given job placements in the same company,” said Ritiraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kukatpally.

“For a few months, the candidates were paid money, and later, due to losses, Mahesh wound up the company and went into hiding,” said Ritiraj.

After the fraud victims approached the police, a case was registered. The police subsequently arrested Mahesh, Shareef, and Udaya Lakshmi in the fraud case. A car, scooter, bank passbooks, cheque books, and phones have been seized from them.