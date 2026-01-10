3 arrested for selling Ganja in 2 separate cases in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths on Saturday, January 10, arrested two people who were allegedly selling ganja in Hyderabad’s Afzal Sagar, seizing 1.2 kg of the banned drug from them.

Upon receiving information, a Special Task Force (STF) team caught two people, Javeri Lal and Ayesha Fatima, who were allegedly selling the contraband to customers at Mangar Basthi, Afzal Sagar. Eight other people involved in the case are absconding, officials said.

A case was booked at the Nampally Prohibition and Excise Station.

In a separate case, one person was caught in Kukatpally, Balanagar, on Saturday, with the police seizing 410 gram of ganja from him. Based on information, the special team raided the house of Y Sunil and caught him. Sunil was allegedly carrying the cannabis in his auto rickshaw.

The police registered a case against him.

Ganja most seized drug in Hyderabad

Data showed that the Hyderabad Police seized 3,243 kg of ganja in 2025, almost as much as the last two years combined. As much as 1,364 kg was seized in 2024 and 1,946 kg was caught in 2023.