Hyderabad police seize over 6,000 kg drugs in 2025: Annual Report

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police seized over 6,000 kg of drugs in 2025, according to data released by Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Saturday, December 27, with the city seeing an increase in narcotics cases this year.

There has been a 14 per cent increase in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2025, compared to last year, according to the Annual Report of the Hyderabad Commissionerate.

The Hyderabad police arrested 1,334 Indian nationals and 11 foreign nationals under the NDPS Act.

More drugs seized in 2025 than in the last two years

Data showed that among the total amount of drugs seized in 2025, the police recovered 3,243 kg of ganja, almost as much as the last two years combined. As much as 1,364 kg was seized in 2024 and 1,946 kg was caught in 2023.

Opium was also seized in high quantities this year, as against previous years, with 3,311 kg recovered in 2025. This was triple the amount recovered over the last two years.

The city police also seized 36 LSD and LSA tablets in 2025, which was less than what was recovered in 2024. Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) and Lysergic Acid Amide (LSA) are hallucinogenic substances and illegal for sale in India.

Police also confiscated 6,723 ml of hash oil, a notably lower quantity compared to the 11,993 ml seized in 2024. However, the amount of MDMA seized increased from the previous year, with 1,771 g recovered in 2025, the data revealed.

A total of 100 grams of heroin and 452 grams of cocaine were also seized, while other drugs amounted to 33,633 grams.

Over 1 lakh enforcement cases reported in 2025

The annual crime report recorded 1.54 e-petty cases in 2025. E-petty cases are digitally reported and processed for minor offences, which are often punishable by a fine or a short-term penalty.

Even with the Hyderabad Police taking stringent action in cases related to the Gaming Act, as many as 544 cases were registered this year.

Additionally, the police registered 410 cases under the Excise Department and 121 cases under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA). Police also cracked down on gutka cases, with 113 cases reported, according to the report.

