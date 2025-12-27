Crime in Hyderabad reduced overall in 2025: Police Annual Report

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police Commissionerate witnessed a 15 per cent reduction in overall crimes in 2025, including crimes against Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) and rioting, according to annual crime report data released by Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Saturday, December 27.

In 2025, the Hyderabad Police registered 30,690 crime cases, compared to 35,945 in 2024 – over 5,000 fewer cases. Of these, 24,027 cases were filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official criminal code of India that replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in 2024, against 28,005 in 2024.

Statistics shared by the police showed that there were 7,064 cases of bodily offences this year, compared to 8,447 cases last year. There were also 672 cases of grave bodily offences in 2025, in contrast to 700 cases last year.

The police registered 6,392 non-grave bodily offences in 2025 versus 7,747 cases last year.

According to the annual report, there were 3,817 cases related to property offences in 2025, as opposed to 5,328 in 2024. As many as 217 cases of grave property offences were registered in 2025, fewer than the 315 cases filed in 2024, with a decline of 31 per cent.

The city police registered 3,600 non-grave property offences in 2025, whereas 5,013 such cases were registered last year, which in percentage terms reduced by 28 per cent.

Uptick in crimes against women, children

However, in a worrying trend, crimes against women increased by six per cent this year, with 2,625 such cases in 2025, compared to 2,482 in 2024. The Hyderabad Police also witnessed a sharp increase in POCSO offences with 568 cases registered in 2025, as compared to 449 last year.

There were also 128 cases of offences against people belonging to SC/STs, as compared to 175 cases last year – a 27 per cent reduction. There were 3,735 cases of cybercrime registered in Hyderabad this year versus 4,042 cases in 2024 – a decline of 8 per cent.

Rioting cases see sharp decline

The commissionerate witnessed a 16 per cent reduction in bodily offences in 2025, the data revealed. These offences are classified into eight types, such as murder, attempt to murder, simple hurt, kidnapping, culpable homicide, grievous hurt, rioting and cheating.

Among all bodily offences, rioting cases saw a 63 per cent decline, followed by kidnapping and grievous hurt, which reduced by 49 per cent each. Cases of culpable homicide reduced by 27 per cent, and attempt to murder cases reduced by 18 per cent.

While cases of simple hurt reduced by 15 per cent, cases of cheating declined by 14 per cent.

At 10 per cent, cases of murder saw the least amount of reduction. There were 69 cases of murder in 2025, as compared to 77 last year. There were also 176 cases related to attempted murder this year, compared to 214 last year. As many as 1,851 cases of simple hurt were registered this year, against 2,175 cases in 2024, the annual report data showed.